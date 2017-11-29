Daventry district pupils hit the right note at Royal Albert Hall

Pupils performed at a world-famous music venue when they took part in a junior prom concert.

Children from Newnham Primary School took to the stage at the Royal Albert Hall as part of the Music for Youth Primary Proms concert, which aims to inspire and motivate the next generation of music-makers.

The pupils from Years 4, 5 and 6 performed a specially written piece that explores the journey of the River Nene. They also performed a three-part choral, Shine a Light Bright, during the show’s finale.

Headteacher Sol Johnson said: “This was an incredible evening for our children. To perform on a globally famous stage to thousands of people is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“Preparing for this performance has involved a lot of rehearsal for the children and they have worked extremely hard to build their confidence and skill. They sang with such pride throughout the performance and represented the school so well.”