Daventry & District Diabetes UK Support Group re-launches

Why not come along to the next meeting of Daventry & District Diabetes UK Support Group?

The group will be meeting at 7.30pm on Monday, March 13, at Daventry Methodist Church, Golding Close, Daventry. Everyone is welcome!

As the group was unable to meet during the pandemic, this will be a re-launch and an opportunity to get together again, to share experiences and concerns and to meet new friends.

The members are a friendly bunch of people who understand what it's like to live with diabetes day to day.

The group would really welcome suggestions as to how it should function in future and how it can offer mutual support.

Attendees will be joined on this occasion by David Robinson, volunteer outreach and partnership officer for the Midland & Eastern Region of Diabetes UK. Parking is free.

