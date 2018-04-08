Daventry District Council chairman's final fundraiser announced

The chairman of Daventry District Council is looking to go out on a high note with the final fundraiser of his year in office.

Councillor David James is holding a concert on Saturday, April 28 in aid of his chosen charity, Macmillan Cancer Support.

It takes place at the Holy Cross Church and will showcase the talents of two of the community's choirs – Daventry’s JuditSingers and The Whilton Warblers.

The musical director for both choirs is well-known soprano Judit Felszeghy, who will also be performing, and the accompanist is Andrew King. Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

The fundraiser will be Councillor James’ last event as chairman before he hands the chains of office to a new chairman at the annual council meeting in May.

Councillor James said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as chairman and it has been an honour to serve the council and to help raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

"We have some very talented performers lined up for this final event of my year in office, so please join us in support of this wonderful charity.”

Tickets for the event cost £8 and can be reserved via chairman@daventrydc.gov.uk or by phoning 01327 871100.