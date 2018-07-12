Daventry District Council admits 'teething issues' with missed bin reporting system

Daventry District Council says "teething issues" have led to bins going uncollected.

The new 1-2-3+ Daventry Norse service began on June 4 which sees a weekly food waste collection, a fortnightly recycling collection and a general waste black bin collection every three weeks.

But residents in Canons Ashby Court have had to report missed bins to the council after their waste was collected as planned on June 4, but not the following round.

"I've got six dogs and it's been very hot - I can't describe how bad the bins smell in 30-degree heat," said Canons Ashby Court resident Nicci Bennett, 56.

"This was one year in planning.

"If you switch from a fortnight to three-weekly collection the least they can do is get it right."

As of July 9, Mrs Bennett's bins had not been taken away since the new contract's launch on June 4.

Daventry Norse did eventually solve the issue later in the week.

Daventry District Council’s business manager, Simon Bowers, said: "We first received reports of missed waste collections from a number of properties at Canons Ashby Court on 25 June and these were immediately logged for action.

"Regrettably, the properties were missed as the new bin crew was unfamiliar with the rural and remote nature of the area.

"When the new service launched, changes were required to the IT systems so that our new service provider Daventry Norse could deal with reports of missed bins, however unfortunately there have been some teething issues with this new technology.

"This meant these missed bin reports were overlooked and we apologise to those residents affected for the inconvenience and frustration this may have caused. The bins have now been collected and steps have been taken to try to ensure this does not happen again."