Three A roads in Daventry District are blocked by snow.

The A45 Braunston Road between Daventry and the M45 junction is blocked in both directions.

The AA say the road is reportedly impassable and the traffic is being turned around.

Also inaccessible are both sides of the A361 between Daventry and The Ridgeway near the M45 junction, due to snow and around 20 stranded lorries.

The A361 is blocked both ways further south between Byfield and Charwelton.