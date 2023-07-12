News you can trust since 1869
Daventry Disabled and Proud Support Meeting

With the support of West Northamptonshire Council and Everyone Active I have set up a support group for the disabled community.
By Dottie DaviesContributor
Published 12th Jul 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read

The first meeting will be on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 between 3.30pm and 5.30pm at Everyone Active, Daventry.

Come along to the first one and meet local organisations who provide support and help as well as enjoying a piece of cake and a cup of coffee – for free!

I have set up this support meeting to be held the third Wednesday of every month to enable people to find and access support/information.

Everyone Active, DaventryEveryone Active, Daventry
Being disabled can be extremely lonely and isolating, this group will let people chat, socialise and compare notes and information.

This meeting runs alongside the Facebook group Disabled and Proud.

