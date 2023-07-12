Daventry Disabled and Proud Support Meeting

The first meeting will be on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 between 3.30pm and 5.30pm at Everyone Active, Daventry.

Come along to the first one and meet local organisations who provide support and help as well as enjoying a piece of cake and a cup of coffee – for free!

I have set up this support meeting to be held the third Wednesday of every month to enable people to find and access support/information.

Everyone Active, Daventry

Being disabled can be extremely lonely and isolating, this group will let people chat, socialise and compare notes and information.