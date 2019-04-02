Daventry dancers moving tribute to John

Daventry belly, tribal, Latin and ballroom dancers have gathered to put their best foot forward, all in the name of fundraising.

Helen Matten’s dance group Elysium Belly Dance hosted their 4th Annual Fire and Ice Dance spectacular at the Holiday Inn, Crick.

Elysium worked with Rhythmic Expressions Dance Academy of Daventry to provide their weekend-long dance experience ‘We Love to Dance’.

As well as workshops by top belly dance teachers from across England, Rhythmic Expressions taught a ballroom and Latin workshop which were well received by the beginners and experienced students who attended.

Animal rescue charity Animals in Need - Maxicare was chosen to receive the weekend’s fundraising total in memory of Helen’s dad John, who died in 2018.

The group set themselves a fundraising target of £750.

Helen said: “We smashed our target easily and have raised an amazing £2,003 with further funds still coming in.

“We really couldn’t have done it without the support of all those who attended and the help from Animals in Need, our chosen charity, who helped both days.”

For further details of belly dance classes go to www.elysiumbellydance.co.uk