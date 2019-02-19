Daventry dad rescues son, three, from burning house as family are made homeless in suspected arson attack

A father-of-four saved his three-year-old son from their burning home in Daventry in a suspected arson attack.

Ashley Taylor, his wife Rebecca and their four children - aged one, three, eight and 10 - are without a home as a result of the blaze.

The fire started at the front of the house with the family able to escape out the back

Police are treating the fire in The Stour, which began at about 4.30am on Monday (February 18), as suspicious.

"The smoke alarm was sounding and the missus woke up," said Mr Taylor, a 36-year-old bus driver.

"We could see the orange glow of the flames under the door.

"We managed to get down and out the back door.

The aftermath of the blaze

"When I got out I realised Oliver was still inside so I ran up and got him."

He added: "That was terrifying. I heard him screaming for me at the top of the stairs. It's still in my head. It's been difficult."

When firefighters arrived on the scene they had to rush to save the family's dog Farrah, a seven-year-old Doberman-Staffordshire terrier cross.

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately after investigators couldn't find evidence to back up their original suspicions of an electrical fault.

Mr Taylor said there was a storage box at the front of the home which contained leftover wood from a previous job.

And it's thought the arsonist set the box alight but the Taylors are not thought to have been specifically targeted.

"We were lucky to get out. The smoke was to the point where we couldn't breathe," said Mr Taylor.

"The kids were a bit quiet but they're doing better now."

"We are truly grateful to the emergency services and all the family and friends who helped us," he added.

The Taylors are now staying at Rebecca's mother's house while their landlord tries to find them a new home.