Daventry County Council pledges 'every effort' to help Foodbank

Councillors have pledged to make "every effort" to help find alternative arrangements for the Daventry Foodbank when the current premises it operates from are sold.

Last night (December 7), Daventry District Council decided to proceed with plans to sell 23 High March after receiving its first commercial buyer for the property since it acquired the premises four years ago.

In May 2013, the council offered a temporary lease to the Vineyard Church on a peppercorn rent while it sought a commercial tenant. The Daventry Foodbank began its operation from these premises in August that year.

Councillor Colin Poole, economic, regeneration and employment said: “There has always been a mutual understanding between the council and the church that the current rent-free use of the building is temporary and would need to be reviewed if a commercial offer is made for the premises.

“We are supportive of the contribution that the Foodbank makes locally and have been for many years, having previously provided accommodation at the former Danetre Garage site in Warwick Street. For this reason we are keen to see every effort is made to make alternative arrangements for the service.

“We are continuing our discussions with the Vineyard Church and other local organisations that may be able to help to see how we can assist in exploring future options for the Foodbank.”

Having discussed with DDC plans for its own commercial tenancy which it later declined, the church was advised by the council it could continue to stay until the council found a buyer.

With a commercial offer now made, councillors have agreed the premises can be sold and this is likely to take place next year.

The council is continuing to work with the Vineyard Church, and others, to find suitable alternative premises for the Foodbank along with ways it could help to support the service in the future.