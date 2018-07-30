Daventry Country Park set for £235,000 worth of improvements

Plans to make a series of major improvements to Daventry Country Park in time for next summer have been given the go-ahead by councillors.

At its meeting last week, Daventry District Council (DDC) agreed to spend £235,000 to fund new footpaths, replace timber footbridges, provide new play equipment and improve the park jetty, as well as installing a second one at Lovells Bay.

It will all be paid for by Section 106 funding – this is money contributed by local developers under planning obligations to help fund new community and social infrastructure projects in their area.

The proposals follow an increase in the park’s popularity by a range of visitors including regular walkers, runners and cyclists.

DDC’s community, culture and leisure portfolio holder, Councillor Alan Hills, said: "This investment in Daventry Country Park is excellent news and particularly fitting as the park celebrates its 40th anniversary and 18th Green Flag award.

"The park receives tens of thousands of visitors every year so this work will play an important role in revitalising the park’s many popular features for years to come, including the footpaths, bridges, jetty and play area, which will provide and add extra value to the country park experience."

Scheduled to start in spring next year with completion that summer, the work will involve replacing footpaths and bridges on the circular walk that are over 20 years old and starting to deteriorate.

The popular jetty near the visitors’ centre will be rebuilt to make it more accessible to visitors and a second jetty will be installed at Lovells Bay to stop people and animals eroding the bank and to provide a new platform for viewing wildlife.

There will also be an overhaul of the children’s play area, with some of the older equipment removed and new pieces added.