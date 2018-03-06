Daventry community lotto off to a flying start following community launch

More than 100 people representing dozens of community groups around Daventry District attended the launch of the new Local Lotto.

Daventry District Council (DDC) has entered into partnership with lottery organisers Gatherwell for the online lottery, tickets for which are set to go sale in mid-March.

Anyone who buys a ticket will be able to elect for 40p of the £1 ticket price to go to the community group of their choice - provided they are eligible and have signed up to the Lotto.

Councillor Alan Hills, community, culture and leisure portfolio holder at Daventry District Council, said: “I spoke to a number of the community groups at the launch event and they were all very positive about it.

"More than a dozen groups have signed up to the Lotto already and I expect that number will increase significantly before the first draw is made.

“The Lotto will be a great way for local groups to generate a regular income while offering their members and supporters a chance to win some cash prizes, so it’s encouraging to see the enthusiasm for it so far.

“The scheme really is a win-win for everyone involved, so we hope residents will get behind it too. And if you go to buy a ticket and your favourite local group or club hasn’t joined the scheme yet, please tell them to get in touch and sign-up so they can benefit.”

The aim of the launch event, held at Daventry Rugby Club, was to encourage local community and voluntary groups to sign-up.

Representatives from more than 60 organisations across the district, including sports clubs, community groups and Scout packs attended the event to find out more about the Lotto and how they can benefit.

Groups do not have to pay anything to join the lottery and receive their own web page at www.local-lotto.co.uk as well as marketing help to promote their cause.

Anyone who buys a ticket will then be able to choose which group they would like to receive their 40p. A further 10p from each ticket sale will supplement DDC's community grant budget so it can be distributed to local good causes, 30p goes into the prize fund, 17p goes to the operator Gatherwell, and the remaining 3p is the VAT on the operator’s charge, which will be recovered by DDC and used to cover their costs for running the scheme.

Six numbers will be drawn each week, with a jackpot of £25,000 on offer for anyone who matches all six in sequence. Five numbers in sequence wins £2,500 and there are prizes for matching four numbers (£250), three numbers (£25) and two numbers (£5).

Tickets are set to go on sale on March 13 at www.local-lotto.co.uk ahead of the first draw on Saturday, April 21.

Find out more at www.local-lotto.co.uk