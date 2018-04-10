Daventry community invited to join spring clean for estate

Daventry District Council is inviting residents to join a community clean-up on the Headlands Estate.

The event, co-organised with the Clean and Green Project from Daventry Volunteer Centre, takes place on Thursday, April 12 between midday and 2pm.

Free refreshments together with discount vouchers for McDonald's will be provided to everyone who lends a helping hand on the day.

Paul Knight, Environmental Health Improvement Manager at Daventry District Council, said: “The dropping of litter is a real blight on our District but we have seen in other areas how communities can work together, with help and support from the Council, to make big improvements.

“Clean-up events such as this can be a great way to meet fellow members of the community and make new friends, as well as offering an opportunity to meet representatives from the police, fire service and the Council and discuss any issues you may have.

“The vast majority of residents take pride in their community, and by working together to make our open spaces cleaner and greener, we send a message to the litterbugs that it is not acceptable for them to drop their rubbish.”

Anyone who can spare some time to help should head to the shops in Edinburgh Square, where there will be litter picking equipment including litter pickers, tabards, gloves and bags.

The event is also an opportunity to meet representatives from the police and fire service, as well as officers from DDC’s Environmental Health team, and the Clean and Green co-ordinator.

Voice for Children and Young People, a free service for young people who have been affected by crime, will attend in their outreach bus to offer emotional and practical support and advice to any young people who need it.

The event is being held as part of DDC’s ongoing Clean Up My Community campaign, which aims to support volunteers who are working to make a positive difference in their area.