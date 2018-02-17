Daventry communication team up for national PR award

A housing group’s communications team is up for a national PR award thanks to its creative campaign about data protection laws.

The team at Futures Housing Group in Daventry has been shortlisted for Best Use of Creativity and Best Use of Content in the PR Moment Awards.

The team was shortlisted for its campaign to raise awareness of new data protection laws to its 280 staff members.

They used a film noir-inspired, multi-media campaign, ‘The Hunt for the Infomaniac – cracking the case on GDPR’, to add life into a potentially dry subject.

Mike Underwood, head of communications at Futures, said: “I’m really proud to work as part of such a creative team. We developed the concept, wrote the screenplays, acted, sourced props and engaged our entire company to make sure we sent a clear message and told a clear story about the importance of keeping data safe for our customers, staff and stakeholders.”

The campaign was designed to inform staff about changes to data protection laws in advance of General Data Protection Regulations coming into force in May.

It followed the tale of a fictional detective as he worked to thwart a data thief from accessing personal and sensitive information from inside Futures.

The campaign resulted in 82 per cent of staff feeling confident in what to do if they suspect a data breach.