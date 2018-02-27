Daventry charities presented with donations from cash raised by town centre shop

Two Daventry charities were presented with donations raised by one of the town centre's shops.

A total of £1,500 was presented to CoppaFeel! and Pete Spencer’s Helping Hands Memorial Fund by Sheaf Street Health Store in Daventry.

The monies, generated by the sale of calendars, Christmas cards and notepads, were equally split between the two charities.

Claire Lister and Ian Spencer from Daventry-based Pete Spencer’s Helping Hands Memorial Fund popped along to the store to be presented with their cheque from co-owner Shaun Higgs.

Claire said: “We cannot thank you enough for this donation which will go towards ongoing projects such as purchasing a specially adapted trike for a Daventry boy who has cerebral palsy and two sensory bubble tubes that are being specially made for two local children with autism.”

The Christmas gifts were inspired by retired local businessman Lawrence Wheeler, in association with Daventry Town Council and Daventry Museum and fully-funded by Sheaf Street Health Store.

Kirsty Joanes, community and corporate fundraising manager for CoppaFeel!, said: “A huge well done on raising an incredible amount of money through your calendar sales, we really appreciate all the hard work and effort that must have gone in to this from the staff at Sheaf Street Health Store.

"The money you have raised will mean that we can continue spreading our vital boob checking message! So, thank you again!”

Shaun Higgs said: “We want to thank the photographers who kindly donated the wonderful photos of Daventry, Phil and Grant for their design work, Lawrence for his inspiration and all our customers for kindly purchasing these charity items. We hope you enjoy the calendar all through 2018.”