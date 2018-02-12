Daventry care home provider recognised by consumer magazine

A care home provider that has a branch in Daventry has been recognised by consumer magazine Which?

The authors found that, in the East Midlands, Shaw healthcare was the best rated provider.

With 700-plus employees in the region and more than 400 people receiving care at a Shaw facility, the provider runs 11 homes across the East Midlands, with two each in Wellingborough, Corby, Rushden and Kettering, and one home in Northampton, Daventry and Peterborough.

Shaw homes offer a range of care services, from rehabilitation and intermediate care to specialist dementia, physical and sensory disabilities care.

The East Midlands is also a winning region internally within Shaw, as members of its staff have been recognised for their commitment to high standards of care.

Julie Chinnick, manager of Abbott House in Peterborough, was awarded the ‘exceptional leader’ accolade at Shaw’s ‘Star Awards’ celebrations late last year.

Commenting on the Which? report, deputy chief executive for Shaw, Suzanne Hughes, said: “I am thrilled that our services in the East Midlands have been highlighted for praise in this analysis.

“The recognition is testament to the hard work and commitment from each and every one of our employees in our 11 homes across the region, ensuring that our residents receive the highest standards of care in the best environment.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate our staff and thank them for all that they do.”

Established in 1986, Shaw healthcare provides specialist care to individuals in nursing and residential homes, hospitals, supported living arrangements, extra care schemes and domiciliary care settings.