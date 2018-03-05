Daventry barber is a cut above the rest for sick Zach

A Daventry barber took part in a 24-hour cut-a-thon to raise money for a little boy with a life-limiting conditon.

Josh Collins is helping to raise money for his girlfriend’s son Zach, five, to go to Disneyland.

“Just before Christmas Zach was diagnosed with a genetic disease that affects every 1 in 3,500 boys worldwide called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy,” said Josh.

“It’s sadly a life-limiting condition and there is no cure. It causes his muscles to waste away which means he will be wheelchair bound within the next few years of his life and life expectancy is late teens to early 20s.”

Josh, who works at Daventry studio C2 in Sheaf Street, wanted to do something special for Zach.

“I decided to embark on a 24-hour cut-a-thon from 3pm on Saturday, February 24 until 3pm on the 25th in the hopes of raising enough money to send him to Disneyland Paris.

“It was exhausting, but so worth it because with the grand total hitting almost £9,000 we raised enough to send Zach not to Paris but all the way to Disney Orlando for a dream holiday this summer!

He added: “This total was achieved through incredibly generous donations from so many wonderful people in the community, including a huge donation from a local vape company called Zeus Juice of £5,000.”

Josh also raise another £700 for DuchenneUK, the UK’s leading charity funding the desperately needed research in the hopes of one day finding a cure for the cruel condition.

“Laura and I are so thankful to everyone. It’s such an incredible amount and I also want to help Zach’s Instagram page gain momentum as it’s where Laura will be posting all his stories and all future charity events.”

Visit justgiving.com/zachsdisneytrip