Daventry bakery firm scoops top industry award

Baker & Baker, which has a manufacturing site on Drayton Fields Industrial Estate, scooped the coveted Bakery Manufacturing Company of the Year title at the annual Food Manufacture Excellence Awards.

Picking up the award from TV presenter Cherry Healey, Danny Martin, COO (manufacturing) at Baker & Baker, said: “The Food Manufacture Excellence Awards set the benchmark for excellence in the industry and for us to be named as Bakery Manufacturing Company of the Year is a huge accolade.

“We are incredibly proud of this prestigious award, which recognises the hard work and dedication of the whole team at Baker & Baker to consistently achieve the best manufacturing standards throughout our operation.

Adele Ibhadon from award sponsor Aptean, Danny Martin from Baker & Baker, and award host Cherry Healey

“It is truly amazing to receive this level of recognition, particularly during such a challenging time for the sector, which has faced rapidly increasing costs and the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.”

The Bakery Manufacturing Company of the Year’ title is awarded to the manufacturer who stands out from other manufacturers in the sector. Highly regarded in the industry, the Food Manufacture Excellence Awards recognise corporate and individual excellence in food processing at all levels.

