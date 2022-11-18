Daventry author launches Daisy the Camper children's books

Debbie Burt with her first two books, Counting Camper Van and Daisy's story, sat in Daisy.

The books started with ‘Counting Camper Vans’. As Daisy (my camper) drives along she is joined by nine more, with a little rhyme, younger children count from 1-10.

The inspiration to create the books follows on from my love of having read to my own four children and in turn my now eight grandchildren.Currently, children can be overstimulated especially at bedtime with solitary attention on devices, I firmly believe that supervised reading with a loved one can help to share and secure precious time together. With children’s routines accommodating teatime, bath time, and bedtime I wanted to introduce Daisy Time to help them wind down and engage their imagination with something real.

Children all seem to love camper vans so hopefully my books will be loved by them, and they can enjoy time looking at the pictures and reading them.When my son was small, we would go into shops and often see things with camper vans on. He would look at a ‘split screen’ item and he would comment on how it didn’t look like Daisy. It's Daisy time has camper vans that are all different styles, colours and all have names.The first book in the series is dedicated to my grandson Karson, he is camper van mad.In Counting Camper Vans, I have split screens, early bays, late bays a T25, T4, T5 and even a Brazilian Bay, so something for all. I am working on a book for each of the campers found in Counting Camper vans, Daisy, MOO, Robin, and Mario are all out with Valerie and Toby to follow very soon.

Born in 1979 Daisy, a bay window Volkswagen T2 camper van, joined our family in June 2007.Daisy can be seen in and around Daventry so do give her a wave.

Daisy has her own website where you can find pictures of her and some of her friends and order books if you like them. daisytime.ueniweb.com