Daventry area school's delight at Ofsted report

Barby CE Primary School, part of the Peterborough Diocese Educational Trust (PDET), has been described as: “friendly and welcoming” in the report that accompanies the inspectors’ recent visit to the school.

The report highlights feedback from parents at the school, who say: “caring and encouraging staff make their children feel safe and happy.”

Inspectors continue to highlight that: “Leaders encourage pupils to be confident. They provide opportunities for pupils to discuss school life.” They also continue by saying: “Leaders are ambitious for all pupils to do well. They have been developing a curriculum to match these ambitions.”

Barby Church of England Primary School pupils give the thumbs-up after a successful Ofsted visit.

Personal development of pupils was also recognised as being important at Barby CE Primary. During their visit, the inspectors learnt of several enrichment activities happening at the school, including musical instrument lessons, the ‘Young Voices’ choir, exciting trips, Bikeability lessons and enrichment days both in the local area and wider afield. Inspectors felt it was clear that: “Pupils’ personal development is a priority for leaders. Pupils learn about safe and healthy lifestyles. Pupils enjoy the increasing number of enrichment activities.”

Headteacher Suman Bedi said: “We really are so thrilled with Ofsted’s findings and it’s thanks to the hard work of our wonderful children and our great team of staff that we have once again been recognised as a ‘GOOD’ school.”

The values of the school are well reflected in the school’s pupils.

The report feeding back that: “Pupils know and respect the school’s values. They talk about ways they demonstrate these, such as showing respect for others.

“Pupils learn about the importance of valuing difference. Pupils say that coming from a different culture or religion should not affect how they treat people. When talking about their history work, pupils can explain how attitudes to women have changed over time.”

Ruth Walker-Green, CEO at PDET, said: “I am delighted that Barby CE Primary has been recognised to officially be a good school once again.

