Daventry area design firm unveils new look for landmark London hotel restaurant

The stunning new interior design for the restaurant at the London's landmark Cumberland Hotel, Oxford Street.

The Hard Rock Hotel London is rebranding and relaunching this month as The Cumberland Hotel, Oxford Street – with more than 1,000 bedrooms this is one of the capital’s largest properties, offering guests sophisticated comfort and a real escape from the bustle of the city.Located in the basement of the hotel premises, the restaurant underwent full refurbishment in order to create a welcoming, stylish and comfortable space that operates efficiently, with seamless flow and fast turnover for a large number of guests.Creative director of Jones AD Abi Perry-Jones said: “We’re known for our experience in balancing great design with function and practicality, so this was a fantastic project to work on. Starting with a reconfiguration of the basement floor to create a new multi-use space with conferencing facilities, we looked at everything from lighting, carpet and wall coverings through to the smallest details on the furniture installed to ensure that the busy restaurant would look great and provide the best guest experience.”

The project included many bespoke items, from the carpet design, wall graphics and clustered lighting which guide guests from the lift lobby into the restaurant entrance, to the bespoke brushed brass screens and curved banquettes which create smaller dining zones within the main space. Slatted timber panels and Corian surfaces were used on guest food stations and waiter stations, and bespoke double stools create a novel seating option for two guests to share.

Alongside practical considerations, the restaurant interior required a suitably stylish new look, fitting for a central London destination. In order to give a sense of place and a focal point, the Jones AD team created illuminated artwork panels to evoke a window looking out over the capital. A striking digital wallpaper was designed, featuring a contemporary London scene with a dynamic mix of graphics and photography, colour and tone, including an image of Marble Arch recreated around the restaurant entrance doors.

Gareth Lock, COO of the Clermont Hotel Group, said: “Having worked with Abi and team in the past, we knew that they’d deliver a stunning new look for this key space ahead of the relaunch, and that careful consideration would be given to operational issues and the service flow. We love the new colour scheme and the way that Abi has used furniture, flooring and lighting to break up the space and create a welcoming atmosphere. We’re really excited to be opening soon and to welcoming guests back to this much-loved London destination.”

