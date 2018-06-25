Daventry animal-lovers can help rescue pets

Keen animal-lovers in Daventry are being encouraged to help rescue pets in need this summer.

Pets at Home in Daventry is raising money for Pawprints Dog Rescue to help homeless pets as part of a fundraising event launched by the UK’s largest donor of pet welfare grants, Support Adoption for Pets.

Support Adoption For Pets has challenged Pets At Home stores across the UK to raise over £550K for pet rescue centres this month until July 3.

Throughout June a range of in store fundraising activities has been taking place to raise awareness of the appeal, including the opportunity to buy a £1 scratch card, and the chance to win prizes including the likes of five 50K 4inch HD televisions, 20 Echo Dot’s, National Trust memberships and Love2Shop vouchers.

Amy Wilson, fundraising manager at Support Adoption For Pets, said: “The summer fundraising drive is a great opportunity for people to make a small donation that can make a massive difference to a pet rescue centre.

“We’re always so impressed by the great effort that stores go to raise money for their local rescue, and we can’t wait to see what this year holds.”

Staff at the Daventry branch said they were delighted to be raising money for pets in need.

Last year they raised £551.61 for PawPrints Dog Rescue and this year the team is looking forward to raising even more money.

Support Adoption For Pets is an independent charity established by Pets at Home in 2006. Visit www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk