Daventry Academy's golden ticket gift for Waitrose

Head teacher Andrea White with Hannah Mitchell, Connie Orme and Dawn Notley from Waitrose

Rewards take a number of forms, the latest of which is to give exemplary students a Golden Ticket which goes into a half-termly draw.

The winners of these draws receive major prizes such as computer tablets and racing bikes as well as smaller recognitions.

However, the school also took the opportunity of recognising an organisation that has given huge support both to the school and its’ most vulnerable students over the past three years.

A presentation has been made to the Daventry branch of Waitrose of a commemorative Golden Ticket as a permanent reminder of the partnership between the two bodies.

Parker head teacher Andrea White said: “Since the start of the pandemic, Waitrose have provided the school and our vulnerable families with a regular and much-needed supply of food that has enabled them to continue to function.

“From food parcels, both during lockdowns and school holidays, to our breakfast club that gives up to 60 students a day the opportunity to start the school day in a nourished way, we can never really express our gratitude for what they have provided us with.

