Danetre and Southbrook Learning Village pupils' GCSE results show rise in progress and attainment

Students at Danetre and Southbrook Learning Village showed improvements in all subject areas after receiving their GCSE results today.

The percentage of strong passes (grade 5+) rose nine per cent in English and seven per cent in maths compared to last year, and solid passes (grade 4+) in both subjects went up by five per cent.

The progress students have made at DSLV from Key Stage 2 also showed an upward trend.

Virtually all subject areas improved in performance said headteacher Roger Eadon.

Callum McColm achieved five 9s, one 8 and two A* grades; Charlotte Kennedy’s results scored four 9s, two 8s and one A grade; and the school reserved a special mention to Oscar Trippett and head girl Jessica Webb, who both achieved four 9s, one 8 and two A grades.

"It has been a delightful day at DSLV," said Mr Eadon.

"The celebratory smiles on the faces of students, teachers and parents reflects the shared pride in these brilliant GCSE results.

"It is credit to our hardworking students, encouraged by the support they get from home and nurtured by our dedicated and talented teaching team.

"The number of top grades achieved was sensational, but I would like to pay special tribute to the excellent progress made by students who found academic study challenging. Students of all abilities have flourished at DSLV.”