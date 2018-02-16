Dancing queens take centre stage at Crick Boat Show

The UK’s top ABBA tribute band will take to the stage at Crick Boat Show.

ABBA Revival are part of a host of entertainment planned at Britain’s biggest inland waterways event from May 26-28.

The will take to the stage at Crick Boat Show on the Sunday night.

The 2018 Crick Boat Show, which takes place at Crick Marina, is organised by Waterways World in partnership with the Canal & River Trust and Crick Marina, and is expected to attract over 26,000 visitors across the three show days.

As well as being the canal world’s biggest marketplace, showcasing the inland waterways industry with 300 exhibitors, the Show offers a fantastic day out for all the family with dozens of boats to look round, free boat trips, live music, children’s activities, a real ale marquee, and a large variety of food and drink stalls.

ABBA Revival are set to deliver a high-energy stage show that includes faithful choreography, authentic costumes and accurate renditions of the Swedish group’s numerous hit records, including ‘Waterloo’, ‘Dancing Queen’ and ‘Mamma Mia’.

Peter Johns, publisher of Waterways World and show director, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming visitors to our 2018 Crick Boat Show, the UK’s largest inland waterways festival.

“Whether people are boating enthusiasts wanting to buy boating products and services, or just looking for a great family day out by the water, there’s lots to see and do at Crick Boat Show.

“Live music is an important part of the show’s atmosphere, and as well as ABBA Revival, ‘Dizzy Lizzy’, the Thin Lizzy tribute act will headline on the Saturday night.”

Visit www.facebook.com/CrickBoatShow/ for more information