'Cuckooed' Daventry home to close after months of anti-social behaviour

A Daventry council has closed for three months after its tenant was the victim of 'cuckooing' during an eight-week period of antisocial behaviour.

Northamptonshire Police successfully obtained a closure order on the property in Kennedy Close, Southbrook in Daventry.

Magistrates sitting at Northampton granted the order on April 27 following reports of repeated incidents of antisocial behaviour and criminal activity over the past few months.

The premises will now be closed for three months prohibiting the tenant or any visitors from entering the address.

A neighbour said the group was made up of around 15 teenagers who would terrorise the residents of the Southbrook Estate and keep children awake until the early hours.

The group would let off fireworks and would often threaten residents.

Sergeant Sam Dobbs from the Daventry Neighbourhood Team, said: “We have received a growing number of reports of antisocial behaviour linked to this address.

"The behaviour included letting off fireworks, abusive, insulting and threatening behaviour towards local people and general loutishness by a small group of young people predominantly in their teens.

“We have seen a large increase in reports of antisocial behaviour at the address in the last two months and believe this is a clear case of cuckooing, where the tenant’s property has been taken over by other people who are using it for nefarious purposes.

“We have been working closely with partners including Daventry District Council and Futures Housing to gather the required evidence needed to satisfy the courts and there was no hesitation from the magistrates at this morning’s hearing in granting the order.

“Local people had been feeling intimidated and at times in fear in recent weeks and I hope they are reassured by the action we have taken today.”

The Kennedy Close home is a Futures Housing Group property.

Suki Jandu, group customer experience director at Futures Housing Group, said: “The safety of our neighbourhoods and wellbeing of our customers is important to us. We’re pleased to have worked closely with our partners to help this community.”

Northamptonshire Police are reminding county residents of the signs to look out for in cases of cuckooing.

These can include an increase of visitors to a property, rubbish and litter nearby, noise nuisance, disturbances at the property.

Alongside an increase in antisocial behaviour, the tenant is seen less often and in some cases is never seen alone.

Anyone with concerns about the suspicious activity can call police on 101 or fill out this online form, alternatively, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Anyone with concerns about antisocial behaviour can call police on 101 or contact their local council.