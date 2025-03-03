'You are not to blame' - Northamptonshire Police urges domestic abuse victims to speak out during 'No More Silence' campaign

Northamptonshire Police is urging victims of domestic abuse to speak out during a national ‘No More Silence’ campaign.

The aim of the global initiative, which runs during the first week of March, is to raise awareness about domestic abuse and sexual violence, urging everyone to take action against these widespread issues.

Northamptonshire Police is using the campaign as an opportunity to urge victims/survivors to speak up and report incidents of domestic abuse or sexual assault. The force wants to encourage them to reach out for help so that action can be taken to help safeguard and support them and bring the offenders to justice.

Detective Inspector Nina Agg from the force’s Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit said: “Sadly these crimes are all too common – and we know that for many, these incidents are hidden, they are not being reported, and people are suffering in silence. Victims should know that they are not to blame for what’s happening to them. It’s never their fault.

“No-one should have the fear of abuse or violence hanging over them. We recognise that it can be hard reporting incidents of this nature to the police, and it may not always be safe to do so, but there are organisations that you can access regardless of whether you’ve reported the crime to the police or not. They can support you and give you the space to explore your options.”

There are a number of free and confidential services available to victims/survivors across the county including Voice, who can be contacted 0300 303 1965.

If you do want to report incidents to the police you can do this by calling 101 or 999 if you are in immediate danger. Alternatively to can report anonymously via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

Online reports of domestic abuse can be made on the police website here. Online reports of rape and sexual assault can be made on the police website here.

If you are concerned that a current or ex-partner may be a risk to you there is a Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme (DVDS) application called Clare’s Law that enables the police to release information about any previous history of violence or abuse a person might have. Request information under Clare’s Law here.