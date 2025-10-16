Other offenders were sentenced for incidents including carrying a knife, criminal damage to casino door, drifting in Brackmills car park, overtaking while ignoring solid white lines…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 24

GARY EVANS, aged 33, of Farnborough Drive, Daventry, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence at Chasers, Daventry; 24 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, order for alcohol abstinence and monitoring for 90 days, curfew with electronic monitoring, exclusion order not to enter any licensed premises in the UK for 18 months, compensation of £50, prosecution costs £175.

ZISHAN HAIDER, aged 37, of Bostock Avenue, Northampton, possession of knife blade / sharp pointed article — a knife — at Wellingborough Road; 52 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, alcohol treatment for six months, 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £187, costs £85.

CAMERON MITCHELL, aged 19, of Longland Road, Northampton, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article — a kitchen knife — at East Street, Northampton; four months in prison, costs £85.

ISMAIL AHMADZAI, aged 20, of Herbert Street, Northampton, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — damaged a door belonging to Merker Slots Casino, failed to surrender to custody; conditionally discharged for 12 months, fined £50, compensation of £750,

DANIELLA Cristea, aged 33, of Magpie Road, Sulgrave, assaulted a man by beating, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — damaged CCTV screens belonging to Umrah Supermarket, Northampton; fined £150, compensation of £125, costs £200.

MOHAMMED ALI SHAHRAN, aged 36, of Magpie Road, Sulgrave, assaulted a man by beating; fined £50, compensation of £25, costs £200.

AMAR TARIQ, aged 37, of Croughton Close, Northampton, used a vehicle on Gambrel Road, Northampton, without third party insurance; fined £300, costs £130, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

MARTYN TURVEY, aged 27, of Bishops Drive, Northampton, used a vehicle on A43 Lumbertubs Way without third party insurance; fined £450, surcharge £180, costs £85.

CORRAL HOBDAY-FENTON, aged 28, of Bulkington Road, Wolvey, Warwicks, drove on Caswell Road, Brackmills, without due care and attention — vehicle seen drifting in an industrial estate car park, drove otherwise than in in accordance with a licence — unsupervised provisional licence holder not displaying L plates; surcharge £264, costs £130, fined £660, six points.

IAN ROBINSON, aged 74, of Staverton Road, Daventry, speeding on Royal Oak Way South, Daventry — 42mph exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £153, surcharge £61, costs £130, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MIHAIL BECHET, aged 30, of Timken Way, Daventry, speeding on Royal Oak Way South, Daventry — 60mph exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fine £496, surcharge £198, costs £130, six points.

IVAN KRASTEV, aged 33, of Cunningham Close, Daventry, driver of a vehicle failed to comply with solid white line road markings while overtaking on A5 Watling Street between Watford Gap and Long Buckby, speeding — 83mph on A5 Watling Street exceeding the legal limit of 60mph; fined £414, surcharge £166, costs £130, five points.

■ These cases were heard on September 25

LEVI ROBERTSON, aged 20, of Merthyr Road, Northampton, drug driving on EDINBURGH Road, Northampton, possession of a class A drug — cocaine, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £1,066, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

ROBERT BLACKHAM, aged 33, of East Park Parade, Northampton, assaulted a man by beating, assaulted a woman by beating; 14 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £150, costs £85

FINLAY McCOLGAN, aged 25, of Lordswood Close, Northampton, driver failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed, two counts of resisting police, possession of a class B drug — cannabis, used a vehicle on Hardingstone Lane, Northampton, without third party insurance, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article — an axe — at Hardingstone Lane, Northampton; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, alcohol treatment for six months, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 29 months,

NIGEL KEMP. aged 46, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, drunk and disorderly at Millers Meadow, Northampton, fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £300,

BAILEY BAVERSTOCK, aged 19, of Knot Tiers Mews, Northampton, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — damaged a motor vehicle; fined £80, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on September 26

JAMIE COHRING, aged 54, of Billing Road, Northampton, theft from a shop — on March 22, 2025, stole a charity tin of a value unknown belonging to West Chemist, Northampton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence, two counts of criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — damaged a front window belonging to Co-op, Northampton, to the value of approximately £1,000 and a perfume cabinet and till belonging to West Chemist; conditionally discharged for 36 months, compensation of £500.

SHAKIEL McINTOSH, aged 20, of Pownall Road, Hackney, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence at Horsemarket, Northampton; fined £100, costs £650.

DARREN THOMAS, aged 54, of Collingwood Road, Northampton, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article — a knife — at Derngate, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; community order with rehabilitation activity, fined £80, surcharge £114, costs £85.

DYLAN McEWAN, aged 30, of Scafell Rise, Northampton, theft from a shop — on May 22, 2025, stole a case of Madri beer to the value of £13 belonging to Co-op; fined £80, compensation of £13, costs £85.

TIMAS KAVALIAUSKAS, aged 25, of no fixed abode, drink driving on Lings Way, Northampton — 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £550, surcharged £220, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

JAMAL ABBASI, aged 38, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, used a handheld mobile phone / device while driving on Balfour Road, Northampton; fined £125, surcharge £50, costs £350, six points.

