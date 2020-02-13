Would-be burglars remove glass from door in break-in at Northampton hairdressers

Thieves gain entry to salon in town centre after dark but leave empty handed

Burglars fled empty handed after breaking in to a Northampton town centre hairdressers by removing glass from a front door.

Would-be thieves broke into a hairdressers in Gold Street

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the overnight break-in in Gold Street.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Between 8.30pm on Tuesday, February 11 and 8am on Wednesday, February 12, the offender or offenders have gained entry to a hairdressers by removing the front glass pane of the door. Nothing is believed to have been stolen.

"We would ask anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident to call us on 101 quoting reference number 20000082128."