Woman seriously injured in Northampton hit and run

Police hunting driver of grey VW Passat over collision in Grange Park

A woman was seriously injured in a late-night hit and run near Northampton.

The collision happened at around 11pm in Wake Way

Police are hunting for the driver of a grey VW Passat which was involved in the collision at around 11pm in Grange Park.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Between 10.55pm and 11.05pm on Thursday, February 6, a grey VW Passat was in collision with a woman in Wake Way, Grange Park.

"The driver of the car, which was a 68 registration plate, failed to stop following the incident.

"Officers would like to speak to the driver of the VW Passat as a matter of urgency and are urging them to come forward. Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 581 of 06/02/20."