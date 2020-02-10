Woman pinched purse from customer's handbag in Towcester supermarket

CCTV appeal in police hunt for trolley thief

Detectives are hunting a woman who pinched a purse during a shopping trip to Waitrose in Towcester's Richmond Road.

Police issued these CCTV pictures of a woman they want to speak to

Officers revealed the purse was taken from a woman's handbag which was perched on the child seat of a shopping trolley between 12.20pm and 12.30pm on Thursday, January 30.

They have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the theft.

The woman, or anyone who recognises her, can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 20000058931.