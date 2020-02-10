Woman pinched purse from customer's handbag in Towcester supermarket

CCTV appeal in police hunt for trolley thief

Detectives are hunting a woman who pinched a purse during a shopping trip to Waitrose in Towcester's Richmond Road.

Police issued these CCTV pictures of a woman they want to speak to

Police issued these CCTV pictures of a woman they want to speak to

Officers revealed the purse was taken from a woman's handbag which was perched on the child seat of a shopping trolley between 12.20pm and 12.30pm on Thursday, January 30.

They have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the theft.

The woman, or anyone who recognises her, can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 20000058931.

The Towcester branch of Waitrose in Richmond Road

The Towcester branch of Waitrose in Richmond Road