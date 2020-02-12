Woman left with injuries to her face after late-night assault in Northampton

Police hunt for attacker who struck at 4am outside town centre pub

A woman suffered injuries to her face during a late-night assault while out meeting friends in Northampton's town centre.

The assault happened outside The Black Prince in Northampton

The 23-year-old victim was grabbed by the legs as she walked past the Black Prince pub in Abington Square at around 4am on Sunday January 5.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The offender walked towards the woman and lifted her up by the legs. This caused her to fall and land on the pavement, sustaining injuries to her face and side.

"Following the incident, the offender walked off towards Kettering Road. He is described as white, in his early 20s, 5ft 5in, of an average build with long light-brown hair that was up in a bun.

"He had light brown facial hair, brown eyes and a pale complexion. He was wearing a black hooded top, black T-shirt, black jeans and had a back pack."

Police are appealing for any witnesses or who may have information to call them on 101 quoting reference number 20000007615.