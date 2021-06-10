Woman, 65, held on suspicion of murder after man's body found in Northamptonshire village

A 65-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a man's body in a burning shed in a Northamptonshire village.

Firefighters made the discovery after they were called to reports of a blaze in Salmon Lane, Middleton Cheney, at around 3.35pm on Wednesday (June 9).

Crews found a shed well alight and discovered the body inside after tackling the flames.

Police are holding a woman on suspicion of murder following last night's grisly discovery.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman today confirmed: "A 65-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody this morning (June 10).

"Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death are ongoing.