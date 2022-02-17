A 42-year-old woman has been remanded in custody over arson offences following an incident on Sunday (February 13).

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Rebecca Anne Jane, of Daventry, is accused of arson, criminal damage and using racially or religiously aggravated words in relation to an incident where a house in Friary Close, Daventry, was deliberately set on fire and a man racially abused.