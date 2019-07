Police have launched an appeal for witnesses and information after a cyclist died in a crash in Northamptonshire on Tuesday.

A man on a bicycle was killed just after 12pm yesterday (July 16) after he was in a collision with a van.

He was cycling towards Daventry along Ashby Road.

He suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

Anyone who saw this incident, or has information about it, is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.