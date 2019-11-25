Witness appeal after woman sexually assaulted in Daventry alleyway

A woman was sexually assaulted by a man in an alleyway in Daventry last night (Sunday, November 24).

The attacker blocked her path as she walked along an alleyway off Hood Road, in Southbrook, at about 7.15pm.

He then grabbed her arm and touched her chest before walking off towards Admirals Way.

The suspect is described as white, aged about 50, 5ft 7in and of large build. He spoke with an Eastern European accent and wore dark jeans and carried a bag.

Anyone with information about the assault should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.