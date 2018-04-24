Witness appeal after ram-raid at Co-op in Woodford Halse

The Co-op in Woodford Halse was ram-raided in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, April 24).

PCSO Carl Barton said in an alert that the supermarket on Phipps Road had been targeted by criminals at around 3am.

A spokesman for The Midcounties Co-operative said: “An incident took place at the Woodford Halse store in the early hours of Tuesday, April 24.

"We are helping the police with their investigations.”

Witnesses and anyone with information are asked to call 101 quoting reference 18000184146.

More to follow.