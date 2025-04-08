Witness appeal after late night break in at Northamptonshire village fire station

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 8th Apr 2025, 14:53 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses after a late night break in at Northamptonshire village fire station.

The incident happened at Long Buckby Fire Station in Station Road between 10.05pm on Friday (April 4) and 1.45pm on Saturday (April 5).

Police say the offender/s forced a window to gain access to the fire station.

Now officers are appealing for witnesses. They would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity between the stated times or who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage of anyone or a vehicle which looked out of place near to the station.

The burglary happened at Long Buckby Fire Station.The burglary happened at Long Buckby Fire Station.
Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 250000197136 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

