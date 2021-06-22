Window and windscreen smashed, tyres found slashed on van at 4am in Daventry

Vandals trashed a van while it was parked up overnight in Daventry sometime in the early hours of Sunday morning (June 20).

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after the white Vauxhall Movano was discovered at 4am in Queen's Road.

Officers found all four tyres on the vehicle had been slashed, a brick thrown through the driver's side window and the windscreen smashed.

Vandals smashed a window and windscreen, and slashed all four tyres on this van in Daventry

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We believe the damage was inflicted at some point after 11pm on Saturday (June 19) and we are asking for anyone in the Queen's Road area between then and 4am on Sunday to get in touch.

"We would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone damaging the vehicle or acting suspiciously in the area.

"If you have information on the incident, please call 101 using incident number 21000342319."