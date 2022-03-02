Why fewer knife crime offenders are being jailed despite Northamptonshire Police crackdowns

Fewer knife offenders were jailed in Northamptonshire last year than before the Covid pandemic despite police cracking down, figures reveal.

The number of knife crimes county-wide fell slightly from 546 in 2018-19 to 526 during the 12 months to September 2021, according to Ministry of Justice figures.

But the data also shows 162 were given prison sentences by courts during the year September 2019 compared to 142 in 2020-21.

Northamptonshire Police launched its latest anti-knife crime campaign last year

Campaigners say knife crime laws are being applied in a "weak and ineffective" way.

But Superintendent Adam Ward, who is Northamptonshire Police lead on knife-crime, insists the numbers do not provide a full picture.

He said: "Take 2021 as an example. Although there were 246 possession of a knife or weapon offences dealt with via prosecution, there were other instances were diversionary, educational or intervention activities were offered to suspects.

"It is important to recognise that it is not always appropriate to go down the criminal route straightaway without first offering intervention and educational support.

“It would clearly be disingenuous of us, however, to say that knife crime isn’t an issue and we completely acknowledge that there is much more work to do.

"This is why tackling knife crime is one of our four priorities. In the past year alone, we have reduced the number of serious offences involving knives by ten per cent.

"We are also seeing a notably higher arrest rate now than in previous years and our positive outcomes rate is also increasing. It is also worth noting that we are now utilising out-of-court disposals more.

“Knife crime is sadly an issue that is mirrored across the whole country, however we are making real headway with the issues in Northamptonshire, working alongside Community Initiative to Reduce Violence (CIRV) and our partner agencies to not only achieve positive outcomes, but also to try and educate young people on the dangers knives pose.”

In the year to September 2021, the criminal justice system handed down 263 punishments for knife crime in Northamptonshire — 71 of which were immediate jail sentences.

That was a lower proportion than in 2018-19 – prior to the coronavirus pandemic – when 30 percent of sentences resulted in immediate jail time.

Nationally, just 28 percent of criminals received a jail sentence after being convicted over knife crime last year, down significantly from 36 percent in the year to September 2020.

And despite the introduction in 2015 of 'second strike' sentences of at least six months for repeat offenders, more than 5,000 had a history of similar offending.

In Northamptonshire, 72 people of those cautioned or convicted were previous offenders, including 13 with three or more, while 37 were sent straight to prison — meaning 35 repeat knife offenders got non-custodial sentences or cautions.

Patrick Green, CEO of anti-knife crime charity the Ben Kinsella Trust, said: "These figures show that the justice system allowed thousands of habitual knife carriers to walk out of court.