Why armed police officers were called to a Northamptonshire village over the weekend
A man has been charged in connection with the incident
Armed police officers descended on a Northamptonshire village on Sunday afternoon (January 22).
Northamptonshire Police said they were called to South Street, Weedon, at about 3.15pm when a man was seen with a machete.
Advertisement
A police spokeswoman said Nathan Aarron Dockerty, 38, of Oakley Road, Corby, has been charged with possessing a knife in a public place in connection with the incident.