Who’s been sentenced in court from Northampton, Daventry, Roade, Blisworth, Weedon

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on March 13

ASHLEY IAN PERCIVAL-SMITH, aged 48, of Chadstone Road, Castle Ashby, no insurance; fined £672, surcharge to fund victim services £269, Crown Prosecution Service costs £620.

DORU DANIEL UNGUREANU, aged 30, of Shakespeare Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, six points.

News from our local magistrates courts

JASON MICHAEL DART, Campbell Street, Northampton, breached community protection order; fined £66, surcharge £48.

JORDAN ALEXANDER JONES, aged 24, of Martel Close, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £280, surcharge £112, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

RAIMONDS KROLS, aged 52, of Muscott Street, Northampton, drink-driving, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, failed to surrender to custody; fined £576, surcharge £230, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

LEE MICHAEL STEVENS, aged 49, of Birch Barn Way, Northampton, breached court order; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

CLINTON DAVID WESTON, aged 35, of Fullingdale Road, Northampton, breached court order; fined £50, costs £177.

BRETT LEWIS WYKES, aged 27, of Lesnes Close, Daventry, possession of a knuckle duster in private; fined £133, surcharge £53, costs £85.

JACQUELINE ANNE STREETON, aged 61, of Camborne Close, Northampton, assault by beating; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

SERGEJS SMATS, aged 33, of Swain Court, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

ROBLE SHEK DON, aged 62, of Grafton Street, Northampton, possession of khat; fined £49, surcharge £34, costs £85.

PETER JAMES BROWN, aged 29, of Holmecross Road, Northampton, assaulted a police officer; fined £120, compensation of £50, surcharge £48, costs £85.

CHASE TALBOT, aged 35, of HMP The Mount, made off without paying for petrol; one week in prison, compensation of £118.

ROBERT COSMIN GRADINARU, aged 23, of Mapperley Drive, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £293, surcharge £117, costs £110, six points.

JAMES NEIGHBOUR, of Hemans Road, Daventry, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £1,100, surcharge £440, costs £110, eight points.

JAVERIA ATTIQUE, aged 43, of Bushland Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £72, surcharge £28, three points.

CRAIG JAMES KELLY, aged 36, of Lesnes Close, Daventry, speeding, fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MIHAIL KASAPOGLU, aged 20, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, fined £440, surcharge £264, costs £110, six points.

CHARLIE ELVIS KENNEDY, aged 22, of Burcote Road, Wood Burcote, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £120, surcharge £49, costs £110, six points.

LISBETH KARENDI MILBURN, aged 53, of Cross Close, Weedon, no insurance; fined £240, surcharge £96, costs £110, six points.

These cases were heard on March 14

IOSIF VARGA, aged 21, of Thirlmere Avenue, Northampton, theft of alcohol and food from Sainsbury's value £682.00, failed to surrender to custody; fined £250, surcharge £34, costs £85.

MARK GEOFFREY BOWERS, aged 58, of Hyde Road, Roade, assaulted a police officer by beating; 200 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100, costs £85.

EDEN BAYA, aged 22, of Shakespeare Road, Northampton, drink-driving, no insurance; 120 hours unpaid work, disqualified for 26 months, fined £467, surcharge £187, costs £310.

BEN ALFIE WALKER, aged 30, of Tavistock Close, Northampton, failed to comply with community order; new community order, costs £60.

ALAN FREDERICK WESTBURY, aged 56, of Westerburg Square, Daventry, failed to comply with a community order; fined £216, costs £60.

CHARMAINE JARVIS, aged 45, of Parsons Meade, Northampton; deposited controlled waste in the vicinity of Broadmead Avenue; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £26.

■ These cases were heard on March 15

SERGHEI MORARI, aged 36, of St George's Avenue, Northampton, failed to comply with community order; 120 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

KEVIN CHARLES APPLEBY, aged 41, of Tiverton Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £1,113, surcharge £111, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

GIVEMORE VARANDA, aged 39, of Wellington Street, Northampton, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £150, disqualified for 30 days.

GARY PAUL JEFFORD, aged 48, of Midway, Blisworth, breached court order; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85.

DOMINIC NATHAN THOMAS, aged 33, of Junction Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 30 months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

