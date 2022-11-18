■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on November 2

SHARON AMANDA JAKEMAN, aged 46, of Sharrow Place, Northampton, harassment; community order, surcharge to fund victim services £95, Crown Prosecution Services costs £85.

ROBERT SHANE SHAPCOTT, aged 49, of Fir Tree Walk, Northampton, breached court order; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

CHRISTOPHER ROBERT TEARNE, aged 32, of Shackleton Drive, Daventry, drink-driving, drove while disqualified; fined £1,200, surcharge £120, costs £300, disqualified for 40 months.

COLUM SHAY WARD, aged 25, of Mounts Court, Northampton, assault by beating; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £300.

PAUL M O'FARRELL, aged 54, of The Wye, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £300, six points.

PAUL MARTIN McMANUS, aged 53, of Cherry Hill, Old, drink-driving; fined £807, surcharge £81, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

CURTIS BRIAN MOORE, aged 27, of Queens Road, Daventry, assault by beating; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £85.

TERRY GRAHAM SARGENT, aged 57, of Kingfisher Meadow, Northampton, stalking; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on November 3

MARIUS PETRAVICIUS, aged 41, of Salcey Street, Northampton, drink-driving; 20 weeks in prison for 20 weeks; surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 44 months.

LUCIAN STOICA, aged 35, of Overstone Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £85, disqualified for three months.

LEE JOHN WELCH, aged 39, of c/o 46 Axe Head Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £93, surcharge £34, costs £85.

ARDI MUSTAFA, aged 27, of Cloutsham, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £323, surcharge £34, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on November 4

AHMED MAGHAWRY, aged 45, of Castle Street, Northampton, failed to give details following an accident; fined £415, surcharge £42, costs £135, five points.

JONATHAN SHAKESPEARE, aged 34, of Pheasant Way, Northampton, assault occasioning actual bodily harm; 36 weeks in prison, surcharge £156, costs £85.

MATTHEW BIRTLES, aged 23, of Alsace Close, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop following an accident; fined £153, five points, surcharge £34, costs £100.

MATTHEW TERRY ANDREW BOXLEY, aged 34, of St Katherines Court, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

BEN RICHARD FURSEDONN, aged 42, of Roderick Way, Daventry, owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control and caused injury; fined £57, compensation of £250, surcharge £23, costs £85.

SOPHIE LOUISE BATE, aged 39, of Balmoral Road, Northampton, drink-driving; 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for two years.

PETER WILFRED JOHN HUMPHREY, aged 79, of High Street, Milton Malsor, speeding; fined £60, surcharge £34, costs £85, three points.

PERRIE STEVEN BENSTED, aged 31, of Allard Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £77, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

PERRIE STEVEN BENSTED, aged 31, of Allard Close, Northampton, failed to comply with red light traffic signal; fined £120, costs £110, three points.

ANATOLIE CHIRIAC, aged 24, of Donellan Green, Northampton, no insurance; fined £50, surcharge £34, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

KATHARINE JANE THOMPSON, aged 56, of West Street, Long Buckby, speeding; fined £352, surcharge £35, costs £90, three points.

ION BALANUTA, aged 32, of Arnull Crescent, Daventry, no insurance; fined £800, surcharge £320, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JULIE-ANNE FAIRHURST, aged 30, of Nether Jackson Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £196, surcharge £34, six points.

CORNELIU GHEORGHEV, aged 25, of Hidcote Way, Daventry, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £230, surcharge £34, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

KERRY LOUISE OCUNEFF, aged 35, of Cowley Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged guilty of an offence; fined £120, surcharge £34, six points.

JUSTICE OTOO, aged 38, of Kettering Gardens, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £276, surcharge £34, costs £110, six points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in

public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.

