Who's been sentenced in court from Northampton, Daventry, Moulton, Harpole and Bugbrooke

■ The following cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 16

Phillip Michael Sparrow, aged 37, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, destroyed a door belonging to Grosvenor House value £150, assault by beating; community order, pay compensation of £150.

Dominion Olgdayo, aged 20, Cecil Road, Northampton, drink-driving, failed to stop after an accident, failed to surrender to custody; community order with 60 hours unpaid work, disqualified 23 months, surcharge to fund victim services £95, pay costs to Crown Prosecution Service of £85.

Northampton Magistrates Court

Malcolm Norton Harle, aged 52, of Orchard Close, Northampton, breach of court order; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £85.

April Davinia Jade Lewis, aged 27, of Packwood Crescent, Northampton, assault by beating; community order with six months probation, compensation £125, surcharge £95, costs £85.

■ The following cases were heard on June 17

Paul David Andrews, aged 48, of Chipsey Avenue, Bugbrooke, drink-driving, no insurance, failed to surrender to custody; disqualified 12 months, fined £740, surcharge £74, costs £85 .

Tyler Ramoo, aged 25, of Kentstone Close, Northampton, assault by beating, took a vehicle without consent, drove with no insurance, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, possession of quantity of cannabis; community order with unpaid work, disqualified for six months, compensation £50, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Jay Stephen Shears, aged 29, of Foxwell Square, Northampton, no insurance, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £461, surcharge £46, costs £85, eight penalty points.

Christopher Fowler, aged 41, of Gallfield Court, Northampton, criminal damage to a wiper blade belonging to Stagecoach, Northampton, value £45.65; 12 months conditional discharge, compensation £45.65.

Lee Alexander Railton, aged 24, of Bowen Square, Daventry, three charges of assaulting an emergency worker, namely a nurse; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation £700, surcharge £128, costs £85.

■ The following cases were heard on June 18

Tarunkumar Kammela, aged 22, of Timken Way South, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, ten penalty points.

Benjamin Daniel Saunders, aged 34, of Larkhall Way, Harpole, drunk and disorderly behaviour, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour, criminal damage to a police van; Community order, compensation £50, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Ben Patrick Merriman, aged 34, of Moores Close, Bugbrooke, racially aggravated harassment; community order with 100 hours unpaid work; surcharge £95, costs £85.

Robert Stephen John Regan, aged, 30, of Beech Avenue, Northampton, drink-driving; disqualified 25 months, fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £85.

Dorin Moisei, aged 22, of Park Drive, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; community order with 200 hours unpaid work; disqualified 22 months, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Anthony James Broome, aged 34, of Witham Way, Northampton, two charges of assault by beating, harassment, use of violence to enter a property, criminal damage of a mobile phone, failed to surrender to custody; community order with 200 hours unpaid work, compensation £200, surcharge £60, costs £300.

Nasko Krasenov Zlatev, aged 29, of Balmoral Road, no insurance; fined £519, surcharge £52, costs £200, six penalty points.

Paul Burke, aged 43, of Newnham Road, Kingsthorpe, possession of a quantity of cannabis, fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Jordan Henry, aged 25, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £150, surcharge £128, costs £85.

Peter Nixon, aged 50, of King Style Close, Crick, drove with no insurance, no MoT; fined £880, surcharge £66, costs £85, disqualified six months due to repeat offending.

Christopher Segrave Woodgate, aged 56, of High Street, Bugbrooke, speeding; fined £911, surcharge £91, costs £85, six penalty points.

Alys Lorna M Abrahams, aged 24, of Goodwood Gardens, Towcester, drove with no insurance; fined £240, surcharge £34, costs £85, six penalty points.

Andrei Filimon, aged 26, of Melville Street, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder; no insurance; fined £600, surcharge £60, costs £85, six penalty points.

■ The following cases were heard on June 19

Perrie Benstead, aged 30, of Allard Close, Northampton, breach of court order, possession of cannabis; fined £160, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Jaiden Billy Grant, ahed 24, of Narrowboat Lane, Northampton, speeding; fined £153, surcharge £34, costs £110, three penalty points

Carl Anthony Tyrone Rendall, aged 40, of The Grove, Moulton, drove with no insurance; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £55, six penalty points.

Ross McEwan, aged 27, of Roundhill Close, Moulton, speeding; fined £480, surcharge £48, costs £110, four penalty points.

Craig Danbury-Walters, aged 50, of Marlowe Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £55, six penalty points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.