Who's been sentenced in court from Northampton, Daventry, Bugbrooke, Weedon and Overstone

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on February 10

ADIL HASSAN MAHMOOD, aged 26, of Fullingdale Road, Northampton, no insurance, overweight vehicle; fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services £34, Crown Prosecution Service costs £150, six points.

DAVID PINFIELD, aged 53, of Stanley Way, Daventry, drink-driving; 10 weeks curfew with electronic monitoring, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 25 months.

Northampton Magistrates Court

SHINGIRAI DANDAH, aged 21, of 37 Emmin Way, Northampton, possession of a small bag of cannabis; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

SIAN-NIKKI DALEY-WILSON, aged 26, of Longueville Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £120, surcharge £34, six points.

ALEX SALMONS, aged 23, of High Street, Weedon, participated in a gathering outdoors contrary to Tier Four regulations; fined £200.

MOIRUN NESSA, aged 41, of Hever Close, Northampton, no insurance, no MoT; disqualified for six months from December 13, 2021, fined £160, surcharge £34, costs £90.

■ These cases were heard on February 11

JONATHAN ADAM HOLMES, aged 37, of Bush Hill, Northampton, obstructed the highway; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

CARL MITCH, aged 50, of Burleigh Road, Northampton, assaulted a police officer; discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay compensation of £50, surcharge £22, costs £125.

ANDRZEJ PIEKARSKI, aged 29, of York Road, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85.

ROY DAVID PLUMMER, aged 61, of Sunningdale Drive, Daventry, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

ADRIAN CONSTANTIN, aged 29, of Semilong Road, Northampton, driving while disqualified, no insurance; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £675, disqualified for six months.

MILES LUKE CONNORS, aged 22, of Celeborn Place, Northampton, breached community order; four months curfew with electronic monitoring, costs £60.

MILES LUKE CONNORS, aged 22, of Celeborn Place, Northampton, racially and religiously aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; 210 hours unpaid work, costs £85.

KRYSTAL EVE EDWARDS, aged 32, of North Holme Court, Northampton, breached supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £20.

KRYSTAL EVE EDWARDS, aged 32, of North Holme Court, Northampton, possession of two crack cocaine wraps, obstructed police; discharged conditionally for 12 months, costs £30.

JOHN JOE McDONAGH, aged 28, of Flaxwell Court, Northampton, assault by beating; discharged conditionally for 18 months, compensation of £150.

JACK PAUL WILLIAMS, aged 25, of Grasscroft, Northampton, sexual communication with a person believed to be a child; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £85, costs £85.

JOSEF GRAEME BECK, aged 19, George’s Avenue, Bugbrooke, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

ALIPIO OLI REIS, aged 56, of High Street, Upton, drink-driving; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

CYNTHIA WORMAN, aged 58, of Forest Road, Piddington, drink-driving; fined £320, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 26 months.

ZAMZAM YUSUF, aged 45, of Alexander Court, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

SHANE PAUL LINE, aged 28, of Hutchins Close, Overstone, drink-driving; 250 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

NAGA NAIDU, aged 27, of Robert Street, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 100 hours unpaid work; fined £333, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 26 months.

GARY SILK, aged 37, of Longwell, Maidford, speeding; fined £745, surcharge £75, costs £85, disqualified six months due to repeat offending.

CHRISTOPHER PHILLIP TERRY, aged 41, of Dallington Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £85.

■ This case was heard on February 12

JORDAN JON GRIFFITHS, aged 35, of Military Road, Northampton, breached court order; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £40.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.