Who’s been sentenced in court from Northampton, Daventry, Brixworth, Milton Malsor, Earls Barton and Billing

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 11

JACK HUGHES, aged 23, of Palmerston Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £738, surcharge to fund victim services £74, Crown Prosecution services costs £85, six points.

ROKAS RUNKAUSKAS, aged 18, of St James’ Park Road, Northampton, burglary, possession of a weapon in private; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates Court

BRANDON COOKE, aged 25, of West Way, Weedon, resisted police; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £26.

JOEY LINCOLN, aged 20, of Tonmead Road, Northampton, assault by beating, breached a community order; six weeks in a young offender institution, compensation of £200, surcharge £128.

KENNY MARK ANTHONY RICO, aged 28, of Abbotsbury Drive, Daventry, drug-driving, drink driving; fined £504, surcharge £54, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

AARON OSBOURNE, aged 29, of no fixed abode, assault, criminal damage; 21 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85.

JESSICA BREYDIN, aged 25, of Brickwell Court, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £85.

MBONGENI KIMPTON MOYO, aged 27, of Whiston Road, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £40, compensation of £200, surcharge £34, costs £85.

ABDOURAHMANE DIALLO, aged 18, of Esher Court, Northampton, drink-driving on an e-scooter, rode an e-scooter with no insurance; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

DANIEL JOHN KING, aged 46, of Collins Hill, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £85, disqualified for 23 months.

JOHN CHARLES KING, aged 52, of Thornfield, Northampton, speeding; fined £523, surcharge £78, costs £90, four points.

JOHN CHARLES KING, aged 52, of Thornfield, Northampton, speeding; fined £261, three points.

SABA BUTT, aged 37, of Balland Way Northampton, speeding; fined £88, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

SIMON ERIC FLEET, aged 47, of Barn Lane Milton Malsor, speeding; fined £339, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

BRADLEY RYAN POWELL, aged 20, of Meltham Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £438, surcharge £44, costs £90, disqualified for 28 days.

DAVID CORBEN, aged 76, of Green End, Northampton, failed to report an accident; fined £230, surcharge £34, costs £110, five points.

PAUL STUART HEATH, aged 40, of The Medway, Daventry, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop following an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £879, surcharge £88, costs £110, five points.

CATALIN IONUT OLARU, aged 32, of Symington Street, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop following an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £1,320, surcharge £132, costs £110, five points.

■ These cases were heard on July 12

SYED ALI AHMED ZAIDI, aged 58, of Booth Rise, Northampton, no insurance; fined £115, surcharge £34, costs £85, six points.

MATTHEW ELIJAH GAYLE, aged 35, of North Oval, Northampton, possession of cannabis; discharged conditionally for three months, surcharge £22.

ALEX JAMES SMITH, aged 26, of Chestnut Road, Northampton, breached a community order; fined £366, costs £60.

NICOLAE ADAM, aged 47, of Semilong Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

JOBY PHILLIP APPLETON, aged 35, of Grendon Road, Earls Barton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

SIENNA BARRIBAL, aged 21, of Woodpecker Way, Northampton, failed to comply with a traffic signal while riding a Voi Scooter; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £90.

ANDREI SAMI BEJAN, aged 28, of Camborne Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

DAVID MARK BODILY, aged 44, of The Ashway, Brixworth, speeding; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

BEVERLEY ANNE BUSTIN, aged 63, of Longmynd Drive, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

DENISE CAHILL; aged 64, of Burrows Vale, Brixworth, speeding; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

CRAIG COLSTON, aged 49, of Swain Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £250, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

JOHN DORAN, aged 31, of Weedon Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

JOHN DORAN, aged 31, of Bheim Road, Northampton, speeding, no seatbelt; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, three points.

ION DUMITRIU, aged 44, of Falconers Close, Daventry, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

JOE HARBER, aged 21, of Lower Ecton Lane, Northampton, speeding; fined £160, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

ANTHONY HYAM, aged 60, of The Causeway, Great Billing, drove without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road.; fined £266, surcharge £34, costs £90, five points.

SHAZAB JOHN, aged 27, of Aynho Crescent, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ROBERT GEORGE KIRBY, aged 28, of Station Mews, Northampton, speeding; fined £123, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

JOE LUCY LEDINGTON, aged 41, of Firecrest Walk, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

MARTIN HENRY LLOYD, aged 69, of Symington Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

PETER JOHN LOVE, aged 59, of Leys Road, Pattishall, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, four points.

JOSH ADRIAN MEAKING, aged 23, of Ploughman Drive, Woodford Halse, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

DOMINIC EBEAMEN OSOIMOEJIOKMAN, aged 54, of Lutterworth Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

NICOLAE POPA, aged 36, of Piccadilly Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £332, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

NATHAN PRYCE, aged 26, of Polar Star Close, Daventry, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £336, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

BARBARA JANE MICHELLE RAE, aged 42, of Romany Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

CLAIRE LOUISE READING, aged 46, of Pine Ridge, Northampton, speeding; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

PIRVU SORIN, aged 34, of East Park Parade, Northampton, no insurance, no MoT; fined £880, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

MORGAN STEVENS, aged 20, of St Edmunds Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

SERGHEI TURCANU, aged 25, of Elmington Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £266, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

■ These cases were heard on July 13

BILLY CONNORS, aged 20, of Eastern Avenue South, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; 150 hours unpaid work.

BILLY CONNORS, aged 20, of Eastern Avenue South, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, possession of cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; fined £53, surcharge £95, costs £705, six points.

SARAH BUCKINGHAM, aged 38, of Swain Court, Northampton, breached court order; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

STEPHEN JOHN BURLS, aged 40, of Ickworth Close, Middlemore, Daventry, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

ADRIAN MALCOM PETCHEY, aged 66, of Oleander Crescent, three charges of assault by beating; community order; surcharge £95, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in

public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.