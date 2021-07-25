Who's been sentenced in court from Northampton, Daventry, Brixworth and Moulton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 15

Shuba Begum, aged 40, of Bouverie Walk, Northampton, harassment; community order with 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £95, pay costs to Crown Prosecution Service £85.

Ilie-cosmin Bunaiasu, aged 40, of Great Holme Court, Northampton, stole a bank card, fraud; fined £350, compensation of £200, surcharge £35, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates Court

Craig David Walsh, aged 35, of Southampton Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Vasile Mereacre, aged 33, of Lambrook Drive, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £560, surcharge £56, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

■ These cases were heard on July 16

Sergei Bitca, aged 29, of Allen Road, Northampton, drink-driving, no insurance; fined £1,100, surcharge £110, costs £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified for 12 months.

Lauren Megan Scott, aged 21, of Hester Street, Northampton, assault occasioning actual bodily harm; community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, compensation of £150.

Bianca Jimborean, aged 38, of Church Street, Charwelton, obstructed a constable in the execution of her duty; fined £350, surcharge £35, costs £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Janet Abena Konadu, aged 49, of Sandiland Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Alan Pink, aged 58, of Penn Gardens, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Scott Robertshaw, aged 55, of Glebeland Walk, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Nicholas Jason Sphoggaras, aged 51, of East Park Parade, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, four penalty points.

Daniel Turca, aged 59, of Preston Court, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Saifullih Ahmadzai, aged 23, of Byfield Road, Northampton, not wearing a face covering in a relevant place; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90.

Toni Marie Francis, aged 33, of Benjamin Square, Northampton, allowed a member of another household into your home whilst in a Tier Four area; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90.

Aaron Freeman, aged 21, of The Ashway, Brixworth, participated in a gathering in a Tier Four area of 10-to-12 adults in a public outdoor place; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90.

Sinan Gulsen, aged 24, of Weedon Road, Northampton, contravened direction to wear a face covering when entering or in a shop; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90.

Jessica Elizabeth Malpas, aged 31, of no fixed address, participated in a gathering in a Tier Four area in a private dwelling which consisted of two or more people; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90.

Victoria Rose Marshall, aged 37, of Park Drive, Northampton, contravened direction to wear a face covering when entering a shop; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90.

Demi-jo Morgan, aged 22, of Malcolm Road, Northampton, participated in a gathering in a Tier Four area in a private dwelling which consisted of two or more people; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90.

Abdul Mujeeb, aged 28, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, contravened direction to wear a face covering when entering or in a fast-food takeaway shop; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90.

Kelly Obeirne, aged 36, of Campbell Street, Northampton, participated in a gathering in a Tier Four area in a private dwelling which consisted of two or more people; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90.

Robert Radulescu, aged 28, of Wellington Street, Northampton, remained within Grosvenor Centre without wearing a face covering; fined £400, a surcharge £40, costs £90.

Ciprian Haisan, aged 32, of Admirals Way, Daventry, speeding; fined £490, surcharge £49, costs £85, six penalty points.

Timothy James Pott, aged 51, of Ecton Park Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85, six penalty points.

Mussa Shelk Shellina Ali, aged 43, of Birchfield Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85, five penalty points.

Ionel Vasile, aged 31, of Parkfield Crescent, Northampton, speeding; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £85, five penalty points.

Carl James Vaughan, aged 47, of Brockton Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £197, surcharge £34, costs £85, six penalty points.

Niculae Gheorghe, aged 54, of Louise Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £85, three penalty points.

Leigh Stephen Marsh, aged 35, of Northampton Lane North, Moulton, speeding; fined £538, surcharge £54, costs £85, four penalty points.