Who's been sentenced in court from Northampton, Daventry, Brixworth and Moulton
Offences include harassment, theft, drink-driving and not wearing a face mask during Covid lockdown
■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 15
Shuba Begum, aged 40, of Bouverie Walk, Northampton, harassment; community order with 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £95, pay costs to Crown Prosecution Service £85.
Ilie-cosmin Bunaiasu, aged 40, of Great Holme Court, Northampton, stole a bank card, fraud; fined £350, compensation of £200, surcharge £35, costs £85.
Craig David Walsh, aged 35, of Southampton Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.
Vasile Mereacre, aged 33, of Lambrook Drive, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £560, surcharge £56, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.
■ These cases were heard on July 16
Sergei Bitca, aged 29, of Allen Road, Northampton, drink-driving, no insurance; fined £1,100, surcharge £110, costs £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified for 12 months.
Lauren Megan Scott, aged 21, of Hester Street, Northampton, assault occasioning actual bodily harm; community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, compensation of £150.
Bianca Jimborean, aged 38, of Church Street, Charwelton, obstructed a constable in the execution of her duty; fined £350, surcharge £35, costs £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.
Janet Abena Konadu, aged 49, of Sandiland Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.
Alan Pink, aged 58, of Penn Gardens, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.
Scott Robertshaw, aged 55, of Glebeland Walk, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.
Nicholas Jason Sphoggaras, aged 51, of East Park Parade, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, four penalty points.
Daniel Turca, aged 59, of Preston Court, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.
Saifullih Ahmadzai, aged 23, of Byfield Road, Northampton, not wearing a face covering in a relevant place; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90.
Toni Marie Francis, aged 33, of Benjamin Square, Northampton, allowed a member of another household into your home whilst in a Tier Four area; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90.
Aaron Freeman, aged 21, of The Ashway, Brixworth, participated in a gathering in a Tier Four area of 10-to-12 adults in a public outdoor place; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90.
Sinan Gulsen, aged 24, of Weedon Road, Northampton, contravened direction to wear a face covering when entering or in a shop; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90.
Jessica Elizabeth Malpas, aged 31, of no fixed address, participated in a gathering in a Tier Four area in a private dwelling which consisted of two or more people; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90.
Victoria Rose Marshall, aged 37, of Park Drive, Northampton, contravened direction to wear a face covering when entering a shop; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90.
Demi-jo Morgan, aged 22, of Malcolm Road, Northampton, participated in a gathering in a Tier Four area in a private dwelling which consisted of two or more people; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90.
Abdul Mujeeb, aged 28, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, contravened direction to wear a face covering when entering or in a fast-food takeaway shop; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90.
Kelly Obeirne, aged 36, of Campbell Street, Northampton, participated in a gathering in a Tier Four area in a private dwelling which consisted of two or more people; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90.
Robert Radulescu, aged 28, of Wellington Street, Northampton, remained within Grosvenor Centre without wearing a face covering; fined £400, a surcharge £40, costs £90.
Ciprian Haisan, aged 32, of Admirals Way, Daventry, speeding; fined £490, surcharge £49, costs £85, six penalty points.
Timothy James Pott, aged 51, of Ecton Park Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85, six penalty points.
Mussa Shelk Shellina Ali, aged 43, of Birchfield Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85, five penalty points.
Ionel Vasile, aged 31, of Parkfield Crescent, Northampton, speeding; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £85, five penalty points.
Carl James Vaughan, aged 47, of Brockton Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £197, surcharge £34, costs £85, six penalty points.
Niculae Gheorghe, aged 54, of Louise Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £85, three penalty points.
Leigh Stephen Marsh, aged 35, of Northampton Lane North, Moulton, speeding; fined £538, surcharge £54, costs £85, four penalty points.
Amanda Rowley, aged 52, of Harborough Road, Lamport, speeding; fined £340, surcharge £34, costs £85, three penalty points.