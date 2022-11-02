Who's been sentenced in court from Northampton, Daventry, Brackley and Hackleton

■ These cases were heard by local magistrates on October 18

ASHLEY COX, aged 20, of Joshua Square, Northampton, possession of a bladed article in public; 180 hours unpaid work; surcharge to fund victim services £114, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

ABHINAV BANDI, aged 27, of Gold Street, Northampton, no insurance, defective tyres; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

MARIUS MICALACEAN, aged 44, of Dunster Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

HANNAH ROY, aged 21, of Trent Walk, Daventry, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MICHAEL STOTT, aged 61, of Poppyfields Way, Brackley, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

GAVIN DEAN YORK, aged 44, of Fishers Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement

■ These cases were heard on October 19

DALETH WEBSTER, aged 41, of St James’ Park Road, Northampton, assault by beating, breached a community order; 26 weeks in prison, surcharge £187, costs £620.

SHAUN ANTHONY BERRY, aged 35, of Maidencastle, Northampton, assault by beating, two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, willful misbehaviour in court; 16 weeks in prison, compensation £400.

RAMIN PADUREANU, aged 23, of Falconers Close, Daventry, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

Advertisement

WILLIAM ALDERDICE, aged 29, of Edison Drive, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison; fined £22, costs £60.

DAVID JOHN McMAHON, aged 48, of Bedford Mansions, Northampton, possession of diamorphine, possession of prescription Dihyrocodeine; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

NIGEL COLLINS, aged 66, of The Crescent, Hackleton, assault, assault by beating; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £360.

ZIEDONIS RUNS, aged 53, of Queensland Gardens, Northampton, drink-driving; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months; 250 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

Advertisement

RICARDO ARMANI GALLACCHI, aged 22, of Stockmead Road, Northampton, assault by beating; fined £350, surcharge £35, costs £85.

DAVID SIMEON WASHINGTON JAMES, aged 39, of Pleydell Gardens, Northampton, two charges of assault by beating; fined £500, compensation £100, surcharge £50, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in

Advertisement

public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.