Who's been sentenced in court from Northampton, Daventry and Pattishall

■ These cases were heard by local magistrates on March 3

FAZELNABI FAZEL NIYAZI, aged 25, of Grafton Street, Northampton, assault by beating; fined £692, surcharge £69, costs £620.

MAKSIM TRAC, aged 36, of Campbell Street, Northampton, theft of Gillette shaving products from Wilko to the value of £123.40; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £200.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Magistrates Court

REMUS IOAN BUDUSAN, aged 45, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, going equipped for theft, attempted to steal shoes and clothes to the value of £163.28 from TK Maxx; fined £320, surcharge £32, costs £85.

GARY RODNEY GALLANT, aged 29, of Crowthorp Road, Northampton, driving while disqualified, no insurance; eight weeks detention suspended for 12 months, surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for 21 months.

LEE LEWIS VAUGHAN, aged 28, of Woolmer Close, Northampton, drug-driving, criminal damage, resisted police, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; fined £85, community order, surcharge £190, costs £170.disqualified for 16 months.

■ These cases were heard on March 4

COLIN ANDREW SCARLEY, aged 60, of Drayton Walk, Northampton, two charges of assaulting a police constable, committed an offence following conditional discharge, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; 14 weeks detention suspended for 12 months, costs £100.00, compensation of £100.

TOM ALMOND, aged 34, of St James’ Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; community order.

JORDAN JON GRIFFITHS, aged 36, of Military Road, Northampton, breach of court order; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £128, costs £85.

JONATHAN JUSTIN WILLMER, aged 54, of Leys Road, Pattishall, drink-driving; fined £180, surcharge £34, costs £620, disqualified for 16 months.

STACEY McMILLAN, aged 29, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, stole ham and cheese from Co-Op to the value of £22.10; five weeks in prison, surcharge £128, costs £85.

MUHAMMED THAHIDUR RAHMAN, aged 26, of Saxon Street, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

NATASHA ZARCZYNSKA, aged 45, of Shelford Close, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £349, surcharge £35, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

MATEUSZ PALUCKI, aged 27, of Bodleian Close, Daventry, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £1,150, surcharge £105, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

CHRISTOPHER CHAMPION, aged 35, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

JOANNA FUMGALLI, aged 53, of Pike Lane, Northampton, assaulted a paramedic; six months probation, compensation of £100, surcharge £95, costs £85.

CORVILLE BROWN, aged 63, of Turnberry Lane, Northampton, speeding; fined £269, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

HARRY DAVIES, aged 27, of Turnberry Lane, Northampton, speeding; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ANDREI GRAUR, aged 27, of Wilby Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £675, surcharge £68, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

LLOYD PETER HILLYER, aged 40, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, speeding; fined £507, surcharge £51, costs £90, disqualified for 56 days.

■ These cases were heard on March 5

PHILIP JAMES MOORE, aged 38, of Balfour Road, Northampton, assault by beating, assault, theft of property from B&M to the value of £100.91, obstructed police; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85, compensation of £100.

We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.