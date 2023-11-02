Who’s been sentenced in court from Northampton, Brixworth and Nether Heyford
■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 19
MILOS UZELAC, aged 46, of Wycliffe Road, Northampton, resisted police; 80 hours unpaid work; surcharge £114, costs £620.
ANGELO DECHIARA, aged 83, of Kettering Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £461, compensation of £400, surcharge £184, costs £620.
LEONARD-ADRIAN MOISE, aged 26, of St Michael’s Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660.00, surcharge £264.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.
JAMES BRYANT, aged 26, of Long Mallows Rise, Northampton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £150.00, costs £85.00.
MARK HOWARD, aged 45, of Kennel Terrace, Brixworth, burglary; fined £80.00, compensation of £204.00, surcharge £32.00, costs £85.00.
DALIBOR STEVKIC, aged 35, of Upland Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 14 weeks in prison, disqualified for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.
■ These cases were heard on October 20
ARQILE BATZAK, aged 42, of Stanhope Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, five points.
NEKI PARLLAKU, aged 38, of Currie Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £438, surcharge £175, costs £90, six points.
MARIUS RINKEVICIUS, aged 31, of Wysall Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £672, surcharge £269, costs £90, six points.
MICHAEL KELVIN WILLIAMS, aged 30, of Hillside Road, Nether Heyford, no insurance, not wearing a seat belt, defective tyre; fined £350, surcharge £140, costs £90.
JOHN SHAW, aged 39, of no fixed abode; stole five packs of cheese to the value of £20.00 from CO-OP, stole six packs of salmon and four packs of cheese to the value of £47.00 from CO-OP; eight weeks in prison, compensation of £67.
CHARLIE PEARSE, aged 36, of no fixed abode, theft; 50 hours unpaid work, costs £85.
RICHARD PRESCOTT, aged 50, of Greendale Square, Northampton, stole Ted Baker gift sets to the value of £80.00 from Boots; fined £80, surcharge £32.00, costs £85.00.
