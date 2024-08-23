Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 12

ZANDILE MTENGWA, aged 33, of High Street, Northampton, two counts of possessing a knife blade / sharp-pointed article in a public place; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £114, prosecution costs £85.

KAMAL HUSSAIN, aged 41, of Whitworth Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

JOHN SHAW, aged 40, of no fixed abode, stole products, to the value of approximately £100 from Co-op, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence, failed to surrender to custody; 28 days in prison.

HAYLEY KING, aged 36, of Kings Park, Weedon, drink driving; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

JADEN FRANKLIN, aged 19, of Balmoral Close, Northampton, possession of cannabis; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85

TANUSH LLESHAJ, aged 31, of Chesham Rise, Northampton, on February 8, 2024, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £176, costs £400, three points.

TANUSH LLESHAJ, aged 31, of Chesham Rise, Northampton, on February 12, 2024, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, four points.

■ These cases were heard on August 13

STEVEN HOLAH, aged 78, of Bush Hill, Northampton, drug driving, possession of cannabis; fined £365, surcharge £146, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

BARRY WEST, aged 48, of Watermeadow Drive, Northampton, two counts of using threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, 250 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85.

MAREK SZYMANSKI, aged 43, of Herbert Street, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months

JOSE DA SILVA AZEVEDO, aged 18, of Wheatfield Road South, Northampton, criminal damage to a vehicle, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence, fined £799, compensation of £150, surcharge £320, costs £85.

VIRGINIA WEBER, aged 47, of Cambria Crescent, Northampton, obstruct/resist police; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £85.

TIMOTHY NEEDHAM, aged 36, of Upland Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £450, surcharge £180, costs £85, six points.

OLEKSANDR TERENTIEV, aged 18, of St Georges Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £620, eight points.

JAROSLAW JABLONSKI, aged 43, of Fawsley Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £50, costs £60.

DANIEL JEFF BATEMAN, aged 41, of River View, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £40, costs £60.

MARCIEJ GORECKI, aged 33, of Bailiff Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £115, costs £60.

CLAUDIA STUBBINS, aged 45, of Badby Close, Northampton, entered closed premises in contravention of a closure order; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £200.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.